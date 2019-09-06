Union Terrace Gardens revamp works to start on Monday

Contractors will begin the process of transforming Union Terrace Gardens next week.

The £25.7 million project will see walkways, new pavillions, event space and play facilities created in the Victorian park.

The first stage of works, which begin on Monday, will include a new safety structure on Union Bridge, as well as groundworks elsewhere in the gardens.

A number of pavements around the site will be closed from next week due to the protective hoardings required during the work.

The affected areas include the eastern footway on Union Terrace, a section of the southern path on Rosemount Viaduct, and the north side of Union Bridge.

These hoardings will be extended into the park next year during works on the arches and widening of paths.

Signs on the temporary fencing along Union Bridge will be put into storage while work to install the new safety barrier is ongoing.

