Union Terrace Gardens revamp won’t impact Great Aberdeen Run route

Council bosses have confirmed the route of a popular Aberdeen run will not be impacted by the planned revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.

The Great Aberdeen Run – returning to the city next month for a third year – sees runners take in the sights of the city on either a 10k or half-marathon route.

There had been concerns the event, which takes place on August 25, could clash with the planned revamp of the sunken Victorian park as both routes go along Rosemount Viaduct, passing Union Terrace Gardens.

But council bosses have said the run will follow the route as planned, adding that construction would start in the coming months.

Thousands of runners pounded their way through the city centre and towards the coast in last year’s Great Aberdeen Run.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The Great Aberdeen Run will be following the route as planned.

“The detailed two-year build programme for Union Terrace Gardens is being finalised by the contractor.

“Construction is to start this summer and a date will be announced in due course.”

It was revealed in April that contractor Balfour Beatty has been chosen to carry out the £25.7 million work.

Although the revamp is due to begin this year, a specific date has yet to be announced.

LDA Design, the firm behind London’s Olympic Park, has developed the plans which will see shops and cafes created in the arches along with new water features and community gardens.

Other proposals include an accessible walkway and reinstating the grand staircase from Rosemount Viaduct.

Work on the project, which has been hit by years of delays and setbacks, is expected to take between 18 and 21 months to complete.

Opposition councillors have been critical of the project, which will be delivered two years behind schedule.

Alex Nicoll, the SNP group’s resource spokesman, said: “It is concerning that there is no clear start date for the administration’s vanity project at Union Terrace Gardens and it is likely the costs could soar before a spade has even hit the ground.”

Both the SNP and Liberal Democrat groups put forward proposals in their budget in March to make £25.7m by throwing out the scheme and instead committing £3.1m to carry out safety works at the park.