News / Local Union Street's bus gate has been broken all year, with no fines issued By Kieran Beattie 22/07/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 22/07/2021, 12:16 pm A car going through the bus gate on Union Street on July 21, 2021. Picture by Kami Thomson. A bus gate on Union Street designed to support social distancing has been broken since the start of 2021, leaving rule-breaking motorists without any financial penalties. The mobile camera unit was put in place between the junction with Market Street and the turn-off with Adelphi in September last year as part of the Spaces for People project. The bus gate runs from Union Street's junction with Market Street to near Adelphi.