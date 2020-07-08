Union Street to be shut tomorrow for ‘traffic cylinder’ installation

Union Street is to be closed during the day tomorrow as hundreds of traffic cylinders are being installed to help to reinforce pedestrian spaces.

The cylinders, which will be bolted in place, are replacing the traffic cones which have been in place to create temporary pedestrianised areas.

The rolling closure will start at 7.30am until 4pm although the works may finish earlier.

The closure is from Holburn Street junction to the King Street junction.

Access will be maintained to Bridge Street and Market Street.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The works we’re carrying out on Union Street and other areas are temporary however we’re installing traffic cylinders for Union Street which will help to reinforce the pedestrian spaces and are a more attractive option than traffic cones.

“The traffic cylinders are being installed following the installation of street benches to help make these pedestrianised areas and widened pavements more welcoming and attractive.

“We’re continuing dialogue with local businesses in the city centre for how the scheme works as people continue to return to the area for shopping and leisure, and the interventions may change as a result.”

The closure will also affect commuters, who are being advised of bus route diversions.

First Aberdeen is diverting 17 services while stretches of Union Street are closed for social distancing works.

A statement on First Aberdeen’s website said: “All stops along the diversion will be used.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to circumstances out with our control.”

The following services will be diverted away from Union Street:

Services 1 and 2 heading to RGU and town

Services 1B heading to Guild Street

Service 3, 3A, 3B heading to Cove and 3, 3A heading to Mastrick

Service 11 to Woodend and Northfield

Service 12 to Northfield and Torry

Service 13 to Scatterburn and Golf links

Service 15 to Airyhall and to the beach

Service 17, 17A to Faulds Gate and the 17 to Newhills/Dyce

Service 18 to Cove and Dyce

Service 19 to Culter and Tillydrone

Service 20 to Torry and Dubford

Service 23 to Sheddocksley and Heathryfold

Service X27 to Dyce and Guild Street

For more information visit the First Aberdeen’s website here.