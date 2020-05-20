Union Street coronavirus car ban could be here to stay

Ambitious plans to make Union Street a car-free zone to help combat Covid-19 could become permanent if temporary measures are successful.

Local authority chiefs have applied to the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to ensure the city is safe as it emerges from lockdown and people return to the streets.

If it is successful, the council’s bid would involve the introduction of temporary measures meaning the thoroughfare is only open to public transport, cyclists and pedestrians along its entire length from the Castlegate to Holburn Street.

Pavements would be widened, temporary bike lanes would be set up and a one-way walking system installed to help people walk, cycle and queue for buses or shops while safely observing social distancing guidelines.

Under the plans, capacity would also be increased at community “pinch” points and along arterial walking and cycling routes, as well as near areas such as health facilities, parks and schools.

The council’s announcement was welcomed by active travel campaign groups, including the Aberdeen Cycle Forum, a long-term advocate of the redesign of Union Street.

The organisation’s campaigns and communications secretary Rachel Martin said: “This is very promising from the council. Social distancing is going to be around for quite some time, so it is important measures are put in place to help people observe that.

“Covid-19 is a respiratory disease which is exacerbated by pollution from motor vehicles. If we can keep the air quality good it will result in better health outcomes.

“It is also a good opportunity for the council to try out some of the measures they have been talking about for more than a decade in terms of closing Union Street to cars.

“There is a chance here for the council to turn what works from temporary to permanent, which would be a fantastic return on any investment and would make a lasting difference to the city centre.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Under the plans, vehicle access would be limited to public transport and deliveries. Access would be allowed to car parks such as those at Union Square and the Bon Accord Centre, with traffic effectively re-routed around the city centre.

The main thoroughfare of Union Street would be effectively reduced to two lanes from the current four, with existing bus and cycle lanes becoming extended pavements and the others being restricted to bikes and public transport.

Restriction of car access would also be extended to the bus and rail stations, turning much of the city centre into a “pedestrian priority area”.

Council bosses have come up with the plans because many areas, including Union Street, lack the space required for social distancing.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald insisted the local authority is only focused on ensuring people can safely use the city centre again at this stage.

However, she said measures could be retained in a more permanent form if they work well.

She said: “At the moment, this is purely a temporary solution to make sure people can stay safe and healthy when the time comes for them to come back into the city centre for work and shopping.

“Making the changes permanent will require another level of significant investment because although the temporary measures will be robust, they will also be quite basic so they would need to be upgraded.

“At the moment, it is purely around Covid-19 and making sure people can be safe.

“However, there are some great ideas for living spaces, and walking, wheeling and cycling should always be a part of that.

“If the bid is successful and the measures work so well we decide we want to make them a permanent fixture we could look to do that, but only if we were able to attract investment and funding for that.”

The council has applied for £1.76 million. The funding is being administered by Sustrans, the national charity advocating walking and cycling.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “We are taking this bid forward with a singular focus on the health and wellbeing needs of residents.

“It is the immediate need to support social distancing requirements and people’s ability to move safely around the city – allowing us to start our social and economic recovery – that is central to this bid.

“External funding from the Scottish Government is crucial if we are to be ready to respond to the lifting of the lockdown and play our role in helping the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The plans were developed in partnership with NHS Grampian, transport body Nestrans and Business Improvement District operator Aberdeen Inspired.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “As you will expect, we have been working closely with Aberdeen City Council officials and other partners in looking at all the options open to us.

“It is hoped that our council is successful in its bid to receive national funding to allow any necessary change that will allow us to maximise safety and space for people coming back into the city centre, as we move towards the business recovery stage.

“In the interim, we will continue to communicate with our businesses on these matters as we all strive to achieve the best possible outcomes for the heart of our city.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: