Video: Union of South Africa steam locomotive arrives in Aberdeen

by Neil Drysdale
01/05/2019, 3:31 pm Updated: 01/05/2019, 7:49 pm

One of the world’s most famous steam trains has arrived in Aberdeen today.

The Union of South Africa arrived in the Granite City at around 3.15pm this afternoon, and will return again on Sunday.

One photographer’s attempt to capture the locomotive on it’s trip was scuppered by a ScotRail service.

The engine – numbered 60009 – was based at Ferryhill from 1962-1966, and will return to its former berth during the trip.

It comes after the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust installed a new railway turntable, allowing steam services to return to the north-east – much to the delight of both customers and travel aficionados.

