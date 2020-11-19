Union raises concerns over job cuts at Aberdeen paper mill

A trade union has raised concerns over the future of 74 jobs which could be cut at Aberdeen’s historic paper mill.

Stoneywood Mill, which is operated by Arjowiggins Ltd, is currently undergoing a redundancy process, which will see some teams merged and workers retrained.

Management said the move was necessary to meet market conditions and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after a management buyout team secured the immediate future of the mill in September last year with assistance from Scottish Enterprise after its parent company put it into administration.

Trade union Unite the Union has been in talks with workers, and said it will look to prevent as many redundancies as possible.

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer, said: “This is another devastating blow for members within the Stoneywood Mill.

“We had reasons to rejoice last year when the Mill made it to 250 years with a management buyout.

“Sadly, due to the Covid pandemic and the current market conditions we have been advised that around 74 jobs are at risk.

“Unite will look at every means possible to mitigate any redundancies, and we will work closely with our members and management to prevent as many compulsory redundancies as possible.

“This comes at a time when the Aberdeen economy has been hit hard with a litany of redundancy notices across all sectors including aviation, offshore and hospitality.

“The consequences of these blows will be felt for the foreseeable future and Unite will offer our ongoing support to all those affected.”