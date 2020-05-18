Union in bid to protect offshore jobs in north-east

A union has launched a campaign to help prevent a “potential catastrophe” for thousands of offshore workers across the north-east.

Unite Scotland launched the Save Off-Shore jobs campaign today in a bit to protect jobs in the oil and gas industry thrown into jeopardy as the coronavirus pandemic sends the price of, and demand for, oil crashing.

The trade union, as part of the Offshore Co-ordinating Group (OCG), launched a report last month titled “A crisis behind a crisis” highlighting that more than 3,500 workers were at risk through redundancies or furloughing by September 2020.

The report was followed by warnings from the sector’s trade body, Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), that over the next 18 months up to 30,000 jobs could be lost.

As part of the union’s campaign, Unite is asking members to contact their MPs and MSPs to ask for support for a number of key measures.

The measures include direct state investment in the sector through low cost loans to operators, making the government “equity partners” in any future operations.

The campaign also calls for OGUK and the government to immediately honour and speed up their commitment to maintain North Sea employment at 135,000 jobs.

It is also seeking “proper collective bargaining” with unions when transitioning to greener industries and in relation to the introduction of new technology.

It comes on the back of the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) serving notice to dismantle a collective agreement covering the terms and conditions of around 7,000 offshore workers. The agreement covers a peak of 10,000 workers during the summer shutdown. Eight major oil companies are part of the OCA companies including Aker Solutions, Altrad, Brand, Muilhlhan, Petrofac, Stork, Wood Group and Worley.

Unite Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said: ”Unite has launched the Save Off-Shore jobs campaign amid the crisis currently facing the oil and gas sector.

“Nobody should be under any illusions that a potential catastrophe is facing tens of thousands of workers over the coming 18 months unless swift government action occurs to stabilise the sector.

“As the largest trade union representing offshore workers our campaign will be driven by thousands of Unite members who will directly take our demands to members of parliament both at Holyrood and Westminster through electronic postcards.

“All politicians will be judged on how they can support the livelihood of our members as action is required now.”

OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “We’re working closely with trade union representatives across industry and with the Oil and Gas Authority and governments as we all seek to ensure this sector can continue to meet as much of the UK’s oil and gas needs from domestic production.

“This means doing as much as we can to improve our competitiveness and stimulate activity for supply chain companies especially so that we can protect jobs, continue to make a significant contribution to the UK economy and through Roadmap 2035, realise our full potential through the transition to net zero.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: