Union chief calls for more teachers to be hired for Aberdeen schools

Bosses at a teaching union have called for more teachers to be hired to help city schools cope with the impact of Covid-19.

The EIS wants the Scottish Government to provide Aberdeen City Council with funding to employ more staff.

Leaders at the union say this would allow education officers to make class sizes smaller, enabling physical distancing between pupils.

And they also claim teachers would be able to spend longer with each child – helping them catch up after they missed out on several months of classroom learning due to the pandemic.

Ron Constable, the secretary of Aberdeen City EIS, said: “We want to see more safety measures put in place for our members. We would say there needs to be a continuing focus on social distancing for kids through smaller classes.

“It is possible to have smaller classes but the Scottish Government needs to release more funding. It would also assist children in terms of them catching up, because they have all missed out on so much time in school. Teachers would be able to spend more time with them.

“They have got to release money for more teachers to help make classes smaller.”

Mr Constable also urged Aberdeen City Council to “go beyond” the Scottish Government’s rules on safety by introducing additional measures.

He said: “When the Scottish Government issues advice, we look upon that as the baseline. Local authorities shouldn’t be caught up in just sticking to that – they should be looking at how they can increase that further.

“If there are opportunities to stop the transmission of the virus within the local authority, they shouldn’t think they can’t go beyond what the Scottish Government has said. They are able to do that and where they can, they should.

“They should be looking at things like whether we should be wearing masks in classrooms, perspex screens and specialist masks for teachers with breathing problems. It’s important councils have an open mind about what can be done on top of the guidance which already exists.”

John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, said the local authority was satisfied current safety measures are sufficient.

He said: “The national guidance outlines a list of controls that have to be in place and a range of additional controls that can be put in place as an additional precaution. Schools across the city have worked incredibly hard to put a significant number of optional controls in place and approaches have been agreed by all staff.

“Our data suggests that the controls in place are effective and we continue to monitor things on a daily basis and update approaches in keeping with national advice and local intelligence.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We are already investing £75 million to bring additional qualified teachers into classrooms in the new school year, to intensify support for children and young people as they return to full time face-to-face education.

“While the recruitment and deployment of teaching staff is a matter for councils, based on their local needs, this funding must be for additional staff on top of the existing teacher workforce and is estimated to be sufficient for local authorities to recruit approximately 1,400 people such as post-probationers and recently qualified teachers, as well as any other qualified teachers currently seeking work.”