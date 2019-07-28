Union calls on North Sea workers to share impact of oil downturn

A national union group is calling for north-east workers to give their opinion on how the economy has affected them.

The Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) is calling on those employed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who have been impacted by austerity and the downturn in oil and gas.

It is researching the Scottish economy and asking people how it has affected them and their families.

The Glasgow-based organisation co-ordinates and articulates the views and policies of the trade union movement in Scotland.

Aberdeen was hit by the oil downturn back in 2014, with thousands of workers in the north-east oil and gas industry losing their jobs. The downturn has had a knock-on effect to a lot of industries including housing, tourism and transport.

Staff from the STUC are in the Granite City this week as part of the ongoing research. The purpose of the survey is to gather data on workers’ terms and conditions and experiences of work.

If you would like to take part in interviews or focus groups, email scollins@stuc.org.uk. You don’t have to employed to get involved.

Those who don’t want to do it face-to-face but still want to give an opinion can complete the survey at http://bit.ly/2Y8bFPp