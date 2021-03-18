Union Bridge barriers could be finished in weeks as gardens revamp on track for winter completion

Lifesaving barriers on Aberdeen’s Union Bridge could be completed by early May, with the multi-million-pound overhaul of Union Terrace Gardens expected to be completed this winter.

Permanent safety features are being added to the B-listed viaduct over the Denburn Valley as part of the £28.3 million refurbishments, originally planned to be finished by summer.

The council previously admitted winter 2021 would, in project management terms, stretch as far as next February, having had to reassess progress after lockdown halted work.

Chief capital officer John Wilson has now indicated the new barriers will be completed within weeks, subject to talks with Network Rail.

The railway line and Denburn Road pass under the 19th-century feat of engineering, the world’s largest single-span granite bridge, has become a focal point of discussion around mental health in the city.

Temporary safety fencing to reduce the risk of suicide has been in place since 2016.

Mr Wilson also said hoardings around the construction site “will remain in place until practical completion,” though he hopes they can be reduced, in line with progress on the revamp, to allow better access around the gardens.

Earlier this week, the ornate Edward VII statue on the corner of Union Terrace and Union Street was lifted from behind the boards to be taken off to safe storage during the work.

So far £9m has been spent on the project, which includes constructing three new buildings, events space and routes into the gardens, including a “grand staircase” at the Rosemount Viaduct end.

It will also result in the restoration of the arches underneath Union Terrace and the Victorian toilets, placed on the buildings at risk register in 2012.

Mr Wilson’s timeline, to be put to councillors next week, shows work on the balustrades and to strengthen arches along Union Terrace will also be completed in the coming weeks.

By the end of summer, the pavilions near the Burns Statue in Union Terrace and at Rosemount Viaduct are expected to be fully built.

The third pavilion at Union Street, toilet and arches restoration, and pavement widening in Union Terrace – yet to be fully signed off – are then expected to be finished in autumn.

And Mr Wilson revealed businesses have already contacted the council about taking space in the pavilions, yet to be built.

He said: “The erection of the buildings started in winter 2020.

“Good progress has been made to date, with the formation of the pavilions now at an advanced stage.

“It is anticipated that the formal marketing exercise of new commercial units will begin in this spring, but soft market testing has already begun.

Indeed, the council has already been contacted by prospective businesses showing an interest in acquiring space within the gardens.”

New accessible routes into the Victorian park, landscaping and lighting improvements will follow in winter before construction ends.

Work was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Anyone struggling who needs to talk can call Samaritans, a free and confidential emotional support service available 24 hours a day, on 116 123 or e-mail jo@samaritans.org

Alternatively, call Breathing Space on 0800 838 587.