Union bosses welcome sale of Aberdeen mill

Union bosses have welcomed the buy-out of an Aberdeen paper mill.

Unite the union has welcomed the announcement that hundreds of jobs will be saved at Stoneywood Paper Mill, after the sale of the historic mill was secured.

The union has been involved in the ongoing discussions designed to deliver a successful transaction of the site, which has included Scottish Enterprise and various other parties.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite are glad that after an extensive period of uncertainty for the staff and the local community the management buyout of the Stoneywood Mill in Aberdeen has been successful.

“We look forward to working with the new management structure going forward and continuing our recognition agreement with the company on behalf of our members.

“It’s also appropriate to thank all of the Unite shop stewards who have continued to seek the best possible outcomes for their members during this difficult time.”