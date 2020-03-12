Union bosses to hold talks with baggage handling firm over fears Aberdeen jobs could go

Union bosses will hold talks with a baggage handling firm after it emerged dozens of jobs were at risk.

Up to 80 Swissport jobs at Aberdeen and Glasgow could go.

Unite the union want Swissport to “find solutions” to keep staff in jobs.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We believe this announcement by Swissport to be premature and totally unacceptable.

“We call on Swissport to halt this redundancy process and talk to us in order to find solutions.”

A Swissport spokeswoman said: “We have launched a formal consultation process, through which we will seek to agree a series of proposals which we believe will put the business on firmer footing for the future.

“We understand this will be an uncertain time for colleagues and our priority is to support them throughout this period.”

An Aberdeen International Airport spokesman said: “The loss of Flybe last week was a devasting blow for the airline’s employees and its supply chain across the UK.

“We have made contact with Swissport to understand what impact any proposed redundancies would have on the company’s operations at Aberdeen International Airport and to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place.”