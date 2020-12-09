Union boss says around 12,000 North Sea jobs have been lost in last 9 months

A trade union boss warned last night that thousands more jobs have been lost in the North Sea oil and gas sector as a result of the latest downturn than has previously been predicted.

During a webinar hosted by climate change group Platform, Jake Molloy, regional organiser for RMT, said, as a “rough estimate”, the union thinks the industry has shed around 12,000 positions in the last nine months.

He claimed that scores of losses haven’t been picked up because the companies issuing the redundancies aren’t housed in the UK and, therefore, don’t have to notify the government.

The offshore industry has been left reeling this year after a collapse in demand for oil and gas, resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns, caused commodity prices to nosedive.