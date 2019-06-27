Union boss Molloy ‘astonished’ by Sparrows’ OCA exit plan

A trade union boss said he was “astonished” by Sparrows Group’s decision to exit the UK representative body for offshore oil and gas contractors.

RMT regional organiser Jake Molloy said Sparrows’ move was “counterproductive” and sent out the “wrong message”.

The Offshore Contractors Association (OCA) sets the benchmark employers should be aiming for in terms of standardisation and competence, he argued.

Energy service firm Sparrows said its diversification into renewables and onshore industrial sectors meant the OCA was no longer the right fit.