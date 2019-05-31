Union blasts First Aberdeen sale talks

A union has said it will not “tolerate a single job loss” at First Bus, if the sale of the firm comes to fruition.

Plans hatched by bosses at the Aberdeen-based group have sparked a warning over jobs, just over a year after a major driver strike crippled bus travel in the city.

Unite the union, who represent many staff at the Aberdeen headquarters of FirstGroup, has hit out at the news.

Bobby Morton, the national officer for passenger transport at the trade union, said: “Unite won’t tolerate one single job loss or any attack on our members’ terms and conditions.

“On one hand, FirstGroup has praised staff for their hard work and commitment and then, in the next breath, it announces it is selling off First Bus because of so-called ‘limited synergies’ between the parent company and the bus operations.

“If any potential buyer for any of First Bus’ operations in the UK thinks that there are rich and short-term easy pickings at our members’ expense, they will need to think again. We regard bus services as a public service for the travelling public and not a vehicle for heavyweight corporates to squeeze the last ounce of profit from bus services.”

The company stated in recent years there are no plans to leave the city.