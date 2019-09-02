Uniform swap shop set up for Aberdeen primary school

A swap shop has been set up for children attending an Aberdeen school.

The Dyce Primary School Uniform Swap Shop was created to make sure all youngsters have access to the correct school uniform.

As well as jumpers and polo shirts, there are also shoes, bags and coats which can be picked up.

It is located at Dyce Community Centre and operates during regular opening hours.

Anyone with spare or unneeded items in good condition is asked to consider donating to the swap shop in order to give the clothes a second life.

A statement from the store said: “If you have any items you wish to add, please bring them to the community centre, washed and original owner’s name removed, and pop them in their correct area with a size sticker on the hanger.”

Financial assistance to buy uniforms can also be provided by Aberdeen City Council.