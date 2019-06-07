Aberdeen University jumps seven places in league table

A city university has jumped 17 places in a recent league table.

Aberdeen University came into 2019 ranked 51st in a table of institutions from across the UK in the Guardian University Guide.

However, for the next academic term, the university is considered the 34th best university in the country.

University principal George Boyne said: “Everyone at Aberdeen University is delighted with our performance in the Guardian University Guide 2020 rankings.

“To have climbed 17 places to 34th in the UK is recognition of the hard work everybody here puts in to offering an excellent student experience that attracts people from 130 countries around the world to live and study in Aberdeen.”

The leaderboard marks universities on a raft of different criteria, focusing on student satisfaction, student to staff ratio, entry requirements and the post-course employability of students.

Cambridge University topped the rankings again, while St Andrews University in Fife leapfrogged the prestigious Oxford into second place.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) remained in a similar position to last year, jumping up three places from 79 to 76.