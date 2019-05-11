Saturday, May 11th 2019 Show Links
Biographical drama film to be screened at Aberdeen university

by Craig Paton
11/05/2019, 1:47 pm
The talk will take place at Hing's College at Aberdeen University
A filmmaker is set to make an appearance at a north-east festival.

Austrian director Ruth Beckermann will be attending a screening of her film The Waldheim Waltz and taking part in a Q&A session.

The film is based around the Nazi past of former UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim.

Organiser Dr Katya Krylova said: “The screening of The Waldheim Waltz and Q&A with Ruth Beckermann at this year’s May Festival presents a rare opportunity to interact with one of the foremost documentary filmmakers of our time and a truly inspirational person.

“I encourage everyone to seize this opportunity and to attend this very special event”.

It will take place on May 25 at Aberdeen University’s King’s College.

