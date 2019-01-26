Aberdeen uni delivers workshop

A city university has delivered its first workshop with Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Aberdeen University staff visited Tullos Primary School where they took part in the workshop being delivered under the university’s partnership with Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Professor Norman Hutchison and Pam Cumming, school engagement co-ordinator at Aberdeen University Business School, delivered a lesson on entrepreneurship and marketing to P7 pupils who were challenged to come up with a marketing plan that would help Aberdeen FC reach out to local communities.

They were joined by staff from AFC Community Trust, which staff from the university have been working with on a plan to help primary school pupils develop skills in literacy and numeracy.

Professor Hutchison said: “The pupils came up with some very good and innovative ideas on the ways Aberdeen FC could grow their business model.

“There was a high level of engagement and at the end of the hour each group had to present their ideas to the class.

“The session covered a large number of learning outcomes and will inspire the pupils to be entrepreneurial.”