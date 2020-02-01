Event held to celebrate Aberdeen University’s links with Europe

Aberdeen University held an event for staff and students to celebrate its links with Europe.

The event was held yesterday – the day of the UK’s departure from the EU – and saw staff and students to share ideas on how the university can continue to foster links with Europe, and develop existing partnerships.

Speaking after the event, at the Sir Duncan Rice library, Professor George Boyne, principal of the university said: “The purpose of the event was to celebrate the university’s continuing links with Europe.

“The university has been European since its foundation in 1495 and for centuries since then we’ve had teaching and research links with European partners, and we want to emphasise that those links will continue.

“Clearly there’s some short term disruption which is possible, but we hope that the links we’ve established will prosper and flourish and that’s what we’re here to do.”

An announcement of a £100,000 fund was also made by Professor Boyne, which will help maintain and strengthen the university’s European research links.

He said: “That’s to bolster our research links with our European partners.

“There is uncertainty at the moment about whether the UK will participate in future rounds of European research funding.”