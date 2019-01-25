Unhappy north-east commuters ‘give up’ on ScotRail

Passengers in the north-east have hit out at a rail operator after it was rated poor in a survey by a consumer group.

ScotRail was rated poorly by Which? across a number of categories including punctuality, reliability and value for money.

In the survey, 143 people responded directly about ScotRail, with 25% saying they find travelling with the company to be frequently stressful and 18% saying they had missed out on time with their family due to delays.

The operator was issued with an improvement notice by Transport Scotland on Christmas Eve over its performance issues, and has been ranked 23rd out of 30 train companies in the survey.

How customers rated ScotRail’s service

Punctuality – 2/5

Reliability – 2/5

Frequency of trains – 3/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Value for money – 2/5

Availability of seats – 3/5

Standing room – 3/5

Toilet facilities – 2/5

Condition of carriages – 3/5

Overall Customer Score – 45%

Commuters in the north-east have admitted to giving up on the firm due to its reliability.

Stuart Alexander, 51, a software engineer from Stonehaven, said: “I used ScotRail over the years to get to various office jobs in Dyce.

“I used to use the train two or three times a week but now I’m probably using it once every couple of weeks.

“The reliability just isn’t there and the price is so high. I’ve pretty much given up on using them.”

The operator is responsible for 95% of train journeys in Scotland.

Commuters were faced with disruption last month due to cancellations, diversions and fewer carriages running.

ScotRail, run by Abellio, at the time blamed the late arrival of new trains and staff training issues for the problems.

Chris Noble, 42, a construction site manager, also criticised the service from ScotRail.

He said: “I use ScotRail in Aberdeen every two weeks to travel for work.

“I find it very poor. There have been a lot of cancelled trains recently. It is starting to become common now.”

Margaret Ritchie, 60, from Garthdee, said: “I haven’t had many problems with ScotRail.

“I have had scheduled trains cancelled but I believe it has been for things they couldn’t control, like the weather.”

Alex Hayman, Which? managing director of public markets, said: “ScotRail’s improvement plan must deliver results that work for passengers and address the chronic issues identified in our survey.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The overall satisfaction score from the Which? survey is disappointing, but not surprising, given the challenges we have faced in recent months.

“Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the improved service our customers expect and deserve.”