A new trailer has been released for a north-east film looking at mental health in the farming community.

The Unearthing Farming Lives film is the brainchild of NFU Scotland, Robert Gordon University, Samaritans and Aberdeenshire Council.

Being directed and released by Pink Sphynx Media, the movie aims to highlight the hidden mental health issues which exist within the farming, and wider agricultural industry.

Alan Simpson, NFU Scotland’s north-east regional chairman, welcomed the launch of the trailer and said: “Many of us are well aware of fellow farmers who are silently suffering from mental health challenges.

“The stress and strains suffered by themselves, and sometimes their loved ones too, is unbelievable. We need to help the farming community by more outwardly promoting the message that it is brave to speak out and ask for support.

“There are many organisations and experts who are available to help, but the sufferer needs to find a way to summon up courage to ask for their aid. This film will help shine a light upon the mental health status of our farming industry.”

The trailer for the film can by viewed by visiting bit.ly/3mpvxev

Elaine Mottram, Samaritans’ Aberdeen director, added: “We are very pleased to be involved in this collaborative venture to raise awareness of the importance of emotional health and wellbeing in the farming community. Samaritans are here 24/7 on freephone 116123 for anyone feeling distressed.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s cultural development officer for the Live Life Arts & Heritage Team Leader, Sheila Waterhouse, said: “This film will help set the scene for some practical, arts-related farming projects which we plan to launch in tandem with NFU Scotland in July.

“These will help address mental health issues for the agricultural and wider rural sector.”

The film is expected to be released in the summer.

NFUS north-east regional manager, Lorna Paterson, added: “By raising awareness and focusing upon some of the common mental health issues, and observing the participants within the film, it is hoped that audience members will quickly recognise many of the symptoms described, as well as better understand some of the causes which create these symptoms.

“The film will draw upon the participants’ experiences, and most importantly, help guide viewers on where and how to access help if they are aware of colleagues who are suffering, or indeed if they themselves require support.

“By ensuring this film reaches schools, we hope to help inform young people, and so destigmatise the negativity associated with admitting to depressive thoughts and emotions.”