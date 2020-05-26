Under-threat north-east animal sanctuary raises more than £8,000 through online auctions

Fundraising auctions to help save a under-threat north-east animal sanctuary has earned them more than £8,000.

The online events were set up to keep Willows Animal Sanctuary in Fraserburgh afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular sanctuary has had to close its doors to visitors, which has resulted in a loss of income meaning that without emergency funds, they may have had to close permanently.

However, they have now received a significant cash boost.

Their second auction finished last night with the sanctuary announcing that they have made over £8,000 thanks to the generosity of the public.

In a statement they said: “We are delighted to announce that the two auctions raised a total of just under £4,800.

“This was then topped up through match funding of £1,500.

“As if that wasn’t enough, as a result of the awareness raised by the auction, we received a very generous donation of £2,000 from Brodies LLP.

“Taking all of this together, the grand total raised was just under £8,300.”

The auctions were organised by fans of the sanctuary.

© Brian J Ritchie/Shutterstock

Items were donated by a number of celebrities, including Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Deacon Blue.

Other famous figures who put items under the hammer were Amy Macdonald, Michaela Strachan and David Thewlis.

The sanctuary also thanked other local businesses for their help, including Cake You Happy, The Organic Cabinet and Bonobo Cafe.