Uncertainty remains over Union Terrace Gardens redevelopment

Uncertainty remains over when a major revamp of Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens will be completed, council documents have revealed.

Last week, it was announced the project’s anticipated completion date had been pushed back until late 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had initially been slated for completion in time for next summer.

However, a new report prepared for councillors has revealed it is still not entirely clear when members of the public will be able to enjoy the city centre beauty spot again.

According to the document, which is due to go before Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee next week, the public health crisis has caused problems with the supply chain for materials.

That led to uncertainty over whether the project’s lead contractor, Balfour Beatty, would be able to meet scheduled dates.

However, the report also notes “good progress” has been made with the revamp of the gardens despite the pandemic.

It reads: “The programme incorporates the period of time that site works were suspended, giving a new provisional completion date of autumn/winter 2021.

“Balfour Beatty has advised that there remain some unknowns, thus the programme remains caveated at this time. These specifically relate to the ability of their supply chain to meet design/manufacturing dates and on-site requirements, in light of Covid-19.

“Balfour Beatty is continuing to develop the technical design in collaboration

with the novated Design Team.

“In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, design workshops are continuing to be undertaken via video conferencing.

“Good progress has been made in respect of the on-site construction works within the period, with a number of critical elements noted below now well underway.

Meanwhile, the committee will also hear work to upgrade the historic Provost Skene’s House is running at “reduced productivity” due to the impact of the pandemic.

A major refurbishment of the building, with a budget of more than £3 million, began in 2019, but was halted for a total of 15 weeks earlier this year when the country went into lockdown.

However, a report on progress on the work notes the building is on track for an opening date of next summer.

It reads: “The temporary roof is now fitted and shall allow works to the existing roof to

commence whilst protecting the existing fabric from the weather.

“Internal fit-out is expected to commence in spring 2021 with an opening date

in summer 2021.”