Uncertainty over future of north-east hospital after claims staff told it will be shut down

Uncertainty surrounds the future of a closure-threatened north-east hospital after it was claimed staff have been told it will be shut down.

Several options were being considered for the future of Ugie Hospital, in Peterhead, by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP).

Margaret Morgan, a former manager at the hospital who has campaigned against its closure, claimed staff were told last week that it would be shut.

But AHSCP insisted “no decision” will be made until later this month.

The building on Ugie Road is more than 110 years old and provides treatments for patients who require further rehabilitation after being discharged from hospitals in Aberdeen.

An action group was launched last summer to determine the future of the site.

Margaret Morgan said she had been told Mark Simpson, AHSCP’s north partnership manager, informed staff last week that services would move to Peterhead Community Hospital.

She said: “I have been fighting for the hospital for a long time.

“The staff were taken to a meeting last Thursday and they were told they are closing the Ugie, with everything moving to the Summers Ward.

“All the other options for the hospital have been squashed. Ugie Hospital has always been good for rehab. It is always full.

“They said they would keep staff informed all the way but they didn’t. It is shocking.”

A spokeswoman for the AHSCP said “no decision” had been made on its future and it would be decided at a meeting of the integrated joint board (IJB) later this month.

She said: “A paper with recommendations for the provision of services at Ugie Hospital will come to the next meeting of the Integration Joint Board on August 28.

“All IJB papers are made available to the public one week prior to the meeting and we would encourage people to read the paper and look at the recommendations contained within it.”