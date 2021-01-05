Uncertainty over final cost of new Kintore train station

The final costs for a north-east train station are still being determined.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee was due to be given information by December on a breakdown of the costs of the Kintore Railway Station project, which opened last year.

However, in an update given to the committee, it emerged that this has been delayed as Network Rail is still determining the final cost profile of the project.

The £15m station welcomed its first passengers in October, after being shut for 56 years.

A statement in the council’s business planner, which will be discussed when the committee meets on January 12, said: “Network Rail is still determining the final cost profile of the project and this is subject to negotiation with Scottish Government in respect of the additional costs incurred due to Covid 19 and the Government’s undertaking to refund these costs to projects.

“Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans are currently assessing the costs incurred directly by the organisations in order to inform the negotiations with Transport Scotland on our contribution to the project.

“This includes the value of the land acquired by the council under the CPO process to build the station.

“A cost breakdown has not been provided at this stage and officers do not currently have a timescale as to when this will be available.

“However, a timeline for the sharing of project costs will be sought at the next programme development group meeting (stakeholder project board) – date to be confirmed – and officers will advise the committee thereafter.”