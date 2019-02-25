UK income tax divide slammed by north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has accused the Scottish Government of having “run out of ideas” in the wake of its latest budget.

An alliance of SNP and Green MSPs was enough for the £34 billion budget to pass its final parliamentary hurdle last week.

The income tax divide between Scotland and the rest of the UK will grow from April, when taxpayers south of the border will benefit from an increase in the threshold for the higher rate of the charge.

In the rest of the UK the 40p rate will only apply to earnings over £50,000, but in Scotland, people will be charged income tax at 41p when their salary goes above £43,430.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles said: “Many Scottish taxpayers are now paying thousands of pounds more in income tax than they would if they lived in England or Wales and the economy is still flagging behind other parts of the UK.

“It is clear the SNP have run out of ideas and are more interested in picking fights with Westminster than improving the lives of the people that live here.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As a result of these decisions, we have been able to invest in essential public services, particularly the NHS, while ensuring 55% of income taxpayers in Scotland pay less tax than those earning the same income in the rest of the UK.”