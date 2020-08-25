UK Government environmental standards among ‘highest in the world’ after accusations it neglected North Sea methane leak

The UK Government has said its environmental standards are “among the highest in the world” after allegations it has neglected a methane leak for 20 years.

Greenpeace released a report earlier this month claiming it had found two gas-emitting craters in the North Sea, around 200km east of Peterhead.

The environmental group said they were caused by Stena Drilling, acting on behalf of Mobil North Sea, now Exxon Mobil, in 1990 when the firm “accidentally tapped a gas pocket”.

It claimed the methane ducts were then returned to the UK Government at the turn of the millennium, with the state deciding that the basin would soon expire and surveillance of it wasn’t needed.

According to Greenpeace, an international team of scientists studied the site five years ago and estimated as much as 90 litres of methane per second was being released.

