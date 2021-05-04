Udny Climate Action to host online ‘climate cafe’ to discuss climate change

Aberdeenshire’s Udny Climate Action has joined forces with Community Energy Scotland to discuss climate change and what can be done on a local level.

Together, they will host an online Climate Café to connect with local communities, listen to residents’ needs and explore potential changes in regards to heating and travelling.

Aimed at residents within the Udny region, including Pitmedden, Udny and Tarves, people outwith the area also welcome to join the debate.

A guest speaker from Community Energy Scotland – a nationwide charity working with local people to help them make the most of their renewable energy resources – will take part in the online cafe.

The virtual event will be repeated across three separate days on May 29, June 3 and 8.

Community Energy Scotland recently reported that in Scotland, fuels for heating account for approximately half of all energy use, with the remaining half split evenly between electricity and transport.

While most of Scotland’s homes use mains gas, Udny and other rural communities use high emission fuels such as oil and LPG or old-style electric heaters.

Victoria Mackay from Community Energy Scotland said: “Scotland has been very successful in decarbonising electricity, with renewable sources currently supplying over 90% of our total consumption.

“Gone are the old coal-fired power stations. However, we still have some way to go to decarbonise heat and transport.

“To drive this forward, the Scottish and UK Governments have set stretching carbon emission reduction targets for these.”

George Allan, member of Udny Climate Action, said: “Our raison d’être is to support the local community in reducing its carbon footprint.

“We’ve already developed and implemented several carbon reduction initiatives, including recently planting over 400 trees along local paths.

“The Climate Café is another means of supporting the local community in discussing and planning alternative heating options and thinking about how climate change may alter how we all live.”