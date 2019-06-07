Uber delays plans for Aberdeen service

Uber has delayed plans to roll out their service to Aberdeen.

The app-based taxi service was granted a licence to operate in the Granite City in 2018.

However, a letter released today says Uber have returned their licence to Aberdeen City Council.

In the letter the head of cities for Uber said: “We are surrendering our booking office licence due to issues with our landlord selling the property.

“Having not yet launched operations, we will wait until we are clear on doing that before applying again for a new booking office licence.”

Since the booking office licence approval – which was valid until December 2020 – Uber had yet to start recruitment in the Granite City or officially announce when the cashless service would be available.

Uber has been contacted for comment.