United Arab Emirates-based firm Lamprell has been handed a £160 million fabrication contract for the Moray East Offshore Windfarm.

The deal, which will see the firm construct 45 wind turbine jackets and three additional offshore substation jackets, was selected by GeoSea.

The 45 turbines are almost half the 100 turbines required for the project.

GeoSea is the lead engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor appointed by Moray East.