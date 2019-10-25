U-turn over objection to vegan food truck at Aberdeen Beach

Community council officials who were against an Aberdeen vegan food van getting a licence have made a U-turn.

The Evening Express reported on Tuesday that Roots Plant Based Catering has applied to Aberdeen City Council for a street trading licence for Aberdeen Beach Esplanade, drawing opposition from Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council.

Its officials were concerned the van’s generator could harm the environment, that the van could cause road crashes and that it would draw more tourists who, they claim, sometimes walk into Footdee houses uninvited and urinate outside them.

However, Roots owner and chef Nick Coetzer has now spoken with community council representatives, who have told the city council they formally support Roots’ application.

A spokesman for the community council said: “Roots is seeking to do things very differently to what has come in the past and is going to extra lengths to meet the needs and concerns of residents. We very much welcome a vegan-focused food outlet.”

According to Mr Coetzer, the van does not use any plastic and uses fully recyclable and compostable containers.

His staff join in with beach clean-ups and all its food is cruelty free.

The community council spokesman added: “It is fantastic to see the staff are taking these extra steps, and we very much encourage all traders and food stalls in the area to follow a similar path of entering into discussion with the local community to see what can be done to make these kinds of exciting initiatives and improvements.”

He clarified that the original objection letter’s reference to problems experienced by Footdee residents is a different issue to the food vans and “is in large part due to the high prevalence of unguided tours that take place in the village area”.

The street trading licence application will be considered by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee, along with an application for a burger van licence, on Tuesday. The owner of the burger van did not respond to requests for a comment.