Typhoon fighter jets spotted over Aberdeen on training operation

Two RAF fighter jets were spotted in the skies above Aberdeen earlier this afternoon.

The Typhoon jets, part of the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) force and based at RAF Lossiemouth, were on a training operation which involved landing at Aberdeen International Airport

The QRA system allows fast-response jets to be scrambled from Lossiemouth to intercept aircraft heading towards the UK.

Today’s training operation was carried out to prepare pilots for the possibility of landing at other airports in case they unable to land at their home base.

A spokeswoman for RAF Lossiemouth said: “Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth landed at Aberdeen airport today; this was part of a planned, routine training sortie whereby aircraft land at alternative airports (in case they are unable to return to their home base for any reason) providing our pilots with practice and experience.

“While not an everyday occurrence this is not an unusual activity.”