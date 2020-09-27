Show Links
Two youths reported in connection with deliberate fire at north-east barn

by Ana Da Silva
27/09/2020, 3:25 pm Updated: 27/09/2020, 3:29 pm
Two youngsters have been reported following a deliberate fire at a north-east barn.

A fire broke out within a barn in Tipperty, near Ellon, yesterday.

Now police have confirmed two youths, aged 14 and 12, have been reported to the youth justice management unit.

A statement by police said: “Police Scotland would like to thank the public whose assistance greatly helped in tracing those involved.”

