Two youths reported in connection with deliberate fire at north-east barn

Two youngsters have been reported following a deliberate fire at a north-east barn.
A fire broke out within a barn in Tipperty, near Ellon, yesterday.
Now police have confirmed two youths, aged 14 and 12, have been reported to the youth justice management unit.
A statement by police said: “Police Scotland would like to thank the public whose assistance greatly helped in tracing those involved.”
