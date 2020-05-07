Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Two youths charged following shed break-in in north-east village

by David Walker
07/05/2020, 12:34 pm
Two youths have been charged following a shed break-in
Two youths have been charged following a shed break-in

Two youths have been charged after a shed was broken into in a north-east village yesterday.

The incident took place in Boddam yesterday, with two people charged in connection with it.

A report is being submitted to the Youth Management Justice Unit.

PC Holly Coutts said: “We ensured a prompt response and will continue to robustly deal with those involved in this type of crime.”