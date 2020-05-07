Two youths charged following shed break-in in north-east village

Two youths have been charged after a shed was broken into in a north-east village yesterday.
The incident took place in Boddam yesterday, with two people charged in connection with it.
A report is being submitted to the Youth Management Justice Unit.
PC Holly Coutts said: “We ensured a prompt response and will continue to robustly deal with those involved in this type of crime.”
