Two youths charged after pictures of disabled girl allegedly doctored and shared online

Two youths have been charged after pictures of a disabled girl were allegedly doctored and shared online.

Police launched an investigation after images of the young girl, who is believed to have been born with a genetic condition and cannot be named for legal reasons, were claimed to have appeared on the internet.

Police Scotland said two youths had now been charged in connection with a communications offence in relation to the incident which allegedly happened in Aberdeenshire.

A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Inspector Andy Scott said: “Let me stress that all agreed action taken in conjunction with our partners and parents was genuinely believed to be the best course and the approach was explained to all those involved.”