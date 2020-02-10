Two youths charged after hoax 999 calls were made to north-east police

Two north-east youths have been charged after police received hoax 999 calls.

A number of fake calls were made to police and ambulance services on Thursday.

Officers today confirmed two youths, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been charged and reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Constable Fiona Duncan from the Mastrick Community Policing Team said: “Calls were made to both police and ambulance services alleging serious incidents, which resulted in a large number of emergency resources attending at various locations.

“These type of calls divert emergency services away from incidents where genuine callers require assistance and can endanger lives.

“We continue to deal robustly with these offences.

“I would like to thank the assistance we received from our partners and the public.”