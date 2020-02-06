Two-year delay for Aberdeen hospital plan

The cost of a new maternity hospital and cancer care centre has spiralled to more than £220 million, almost £60m more than expected – and has been delayed by two years.

The price to build the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre has risen considerably on the original projected cost of the scheme, which was £163.7m.

Now reports due to be discussed at the NHS Grampian board meeting tomorrow have shown there will be an increase in the forecast cost of the project to £223.6m – £59.9m more than originally forecasted.

This comes after the evening express exclusively revealed in September that the budget was to run by around £50m.

It was previously expected that the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre would open by 2021, with construction expected to start last year.

But the report set to go before the board sets out a programme for the project, and states that construction will begin in May this year, with work expected to finish on the Anchor Centre in May 2022, and November 2022 for Baird.

The programme also states that the Anchor centre would be brought into operation in May 2022, while for the Baird Family Hospital this would be March 2023.

The current Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, which will see all of its services moved to the Baird Family Hospital, is planned to be demolished in May 2023.

“In revisiting the original appraisal, it is assumed that the build costs in each of the options would have been impacted by this cost increase.

“Based on the outcome of the external reviews and recent market engagement, the proposed course of action is to proceed with the current target price submitted. This will result in an increase in the project forecast from £163.7m to £223.6m.

“NHSG will continue to work to deliver any further cost efficiencies that might be available.”

The report also states: “The programme delay has elongated the duration that the NHSG Project Team are required, resulting in an increase in Project Development Costs.

“New facilities will attract additional recurring running costs, it will also provide an opportunity to deliver services differently and implement better ways of working. Some of these service changes will deliver efficiencies however “it is anticipated that some cost pressures will arise. A substantial programme of service redesign is being undertaken to manage the transition.”

Reasons for the increase in costs have been said to be due to cost planning allowances not reflecting the complexity of the project, and market conditions.

The extra costs have been broken down into an extra £15.2m needed due to the complexity of the scheme, £14.7m for the design development process that was inadequate due to the data used, and £28.5m as a result of market conditions and inflation.

Retendering the entire project has been discussed by the project team, however it was dismissed due to the fact it would take around nine months to complete, and could also “expose the project to additional risks, including loss of supply chain and inflationary cost pressures”.

The Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity, gynaecology, breast screening and breast symptomatic services, as well as a neonatal unit, centre for reproductive medicine, an operating theatre suite, Community Maternity Unit (CMU) and research and teaching facilities.

Meanwhile, The Anchor Centre will provide out-patient and day-patient investigation and treatment services for patients with cancer and for those with blood and bone marrow disorders. It will also include an aseptic pharmacy – a sterile, controlled environment for preparing specific medicines – and research and teaching facilities.

The subject will be discussed at the NHS board meeting today.