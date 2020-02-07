Two-year ban for driver caught at 153mph on Aberdeen bypass

A driver clocked travelling at 153mph on the Aberdeen bypass has been banned from the road for more than two years.

Michael Gray hit double the 70mph speed limit on the A956 Cleanhill to Charleston road, close to the A92 junction in Aberdeenshire last summer.

The 26-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday having previously pled guilty to a single charge of dangerous driving by clocking 153mph.

Gray, of Cairn Wynd, Inverurie, was behind the wheel of a blue Mark 2 Ford Focus RS on June 29 last year.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told the court Gray informed the authorities he was behind the wheel straight away.

She said: “The accused was detected at 153mph. The road is restricted to 70mph and he was captured by a static camera.

“A notice of intention to prosecute was sent to the accused. The accused signed the declaration and identified himself as the driver.”

Defence agent Gregor Kelly told the court: “There’s no excuse for travelling at such a speed.

“He is a quiet young man and does appreciate that when travelling at such speeds there are potentially very real consequences.

“The pressure of the prosecution lead to the Mr Gray and his partner splitting up.”

Mr Kelly also handed letters from his employer and estranged partner to Sheriff Graham Buchanan.

Sheriff Buchanan slammed Gray for travelling at more than double the speed limit.

He said: “To drive at such a speed is utterly irresponsible.”

Sheriff Buchanan handed Gray a community payback order with 270 hours of unpaid work.

Gray, of Inverurie, was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

Arron Duncan, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, welcomed the conviction and sentenced handed out.

He said: “We hope that it sends a clear message to all those motorists who disregard the speed limits that are in place for the safety of all road users.

“Gray made the decision to drive at a speed that was completely unacceptable, putting himself, his passengers and other road users in danger, and this cannot be tolerated.”