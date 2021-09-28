Two workers taken to hospital after ‘explosion’ at Aberdeenshire business

Two people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at an Aberdeenshire firm.

Operations at Stats Group in Kintore ground to a halt on Monday afternoon after an explosion erupted in the firm’s workshop at about 2.30pm.

Staff of the oil field equipment supplier were testing a tool at the time of the explosion, when an “unexpected pressure release occurred” – destroying the containment box and injuring nearby staff.

Workers described how they felt the entire building shake in the wake of the blast, leaving many of them unable to hear.

Stats Group has confirmed that two members of staff were taken to hospital for “precautionary checks” and they were discharged just hours later.

The company insist the safety of their staff is “paramount” and are following all protocols to determine the cause of the incident – in addition to notifying the HSE.

‘It shook the building a little bit’

One local resident described how she saw an ambulance at the property following a “really loud” explosion.

She said: “There was an explosion in the workshop. They test tools under pressure so one of the tools exploded.

“They test their tools inside a special containment box and even that exploded.

“I know several members of staff were taken to A&E and everyone was sent home at three.

“Two members of staff were injured, some couldn’t really hear much after the explosion.”

They added: “The noise was apparently really loud, it shook the building a little bit.

“They could feel it shaking and the surrounding areas definitely heard something as well.”

Stats Group statement

A Stats Group spokesman said: “At about 2.30pm on 27 September a routine pressure test was taking place when an unexpected pressure release occurred.

“Two members of staff were taken to hospital for precautionary checks and were discharged home later that day.

“We regard the safety of all our staff as paramount and are following all protocols to determine the cause of this incident, in addition to immediately notifying the HSE (Health and Safety Executive).”

A HSE spokesman said: “HSE is aware of the incident and will be in contact with the company in due course.”