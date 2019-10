Two North Sea workers were airlifted to hospital after a fire involving oil broke out on Enquest’s Heather Alpha platform.

Shetland Coastguard confirmed the two casualties were flown to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick at about 11am on Monday.

Operator EnQuest confirmed last night that “a small fire” had broken out on the Heather Alpha, which lies about 245 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Both workers are understood to be safe following an incident involving burning oil.