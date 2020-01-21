Two women taken to hospital following Aberdeen crash

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on North Anderson Drive at around 1pm and the road is closed at its junction with Ashgrove Road West.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on North Anderson Drive.

“We used hydraulic gear.”

A statement from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1:02pm to attend a road traffic collision at the junction of North Anderson Drive and Ashgrove Road West in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations team, our trauma team, two managers and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“We transported two female patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”