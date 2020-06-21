Two women taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash in north-east town

Two women have been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Macduff.

The women, aged 65 and 36, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident on Union Street in the Aberdeenshire town, but are not believed to have been seriously injured.

Police closed the street for around three hours to allow the vehicle to be taken from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Union Road, Macduff, around 1.20pm today.

“Emergency services were in attendance, there does not appear to be any serious injury, two women aged, 65 and 36 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

“The road was closed to allow for uplift of the vehicle and reopened after 4pm.”