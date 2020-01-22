Two women taken to hospital after Aberdeen crash

Two women were taken to hospital following a crash on a major Aberdeen road.

The incident, which involved a car and a van, happened on North Anderson Drive at around 1pm yesterday.

It is understood that the crash was potentially serious.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free a casualty from the car before ambulance crews took the women to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police closed the road in both directions and also shut Ashgrove Road West.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on North Anderson Drive.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on North Anderson Drive.

“We used hydraulic cutting gear.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.02pm to attend a road traffic collision at the junction of North Anderson Drive and Ashgrove Road West in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations team, our trauma team, two managers and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“We transported two female patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The road reopened at 9pm yesterday.