Two women injured in crash on A96

Two women have been hurt in a crash on a major north-east road

Police Scotland was called to the scene on the A96, near Blackburn, at 4.50pm.

Two females, including a 20-year-old, were injured in the collision, which involved a green Ford Fiesta and a blue Mazda.

Ambulance crews were originally called but have since been cancelled, with the 20-year-old woman taken to hospital by her parents.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The casualties appear to be suffering from apparent shock.

“The ambulance service was initially called but have since been cancelled.

“We are still on scene.”