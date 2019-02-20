Two women injured in crash on A96

Two women have been hurt in a crash on a major north-east road
Police Scotland was called to the scene on the A96, near Blackburn, at 4.50pm.
Two females, including a 20-year-old, were injured in the collision, which involved a green Ford Fiesta and a blue Mazda.
Ambulance crews were originally called but have since been cancelled, with the 20-year-old woman taken to hospital by her parents.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The casualties appear to be suffering from apparent shock.
“The ambulance service was initially called but have since been cancelled.
“We are still on scene.”