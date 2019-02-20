Two women injured in crash on A96

Two women were hurt in a crash on a major north-east road.

Police Scotland was called to the scene on the A96, near Blackburn, at 4.50pm.

Two females, including a 20-year-old, were injured in the collision, which involved a green Ford Fiesta and a blue Mazda.

Ambulance crews were originally called but have since been cancelled, with the 20-year-old woman taken to hospital by her parents.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The casualties appear to be suffering from apparent shock.

“The ambulance service was initially called but have since been cancelled.

“We are still on scene.”

The spokesman said that the crash had been cleared by 5.15pm.

He said: “The relevant parties have exchanged details and have arranged for their own recovery.”