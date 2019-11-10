Two women freed after crash in north-east town

Two women have been freed by fire crews following a crash in a north-east town.

The pair were involved in a collision shortly after 1.30pm at the junction of Kirkton Road and Farrochie Road in Stonehaven.

They are not believed to have been injured in the crash, but were assisted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.39pm to a collision on Kirkton Road involving two vehicles.

“There were two female casualties who were removed by crews using small tools.

“They were passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

A police spokeswoman added: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision along with ambulance and fire services.

“Nobody has been injured.”

The road remains open despite the collision, although there are some delays in the area.