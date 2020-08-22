Two webinars planned for Aberdeen’s hospitality sector

New webinars have been organised for Aberdeen’s hospitality sector.

They have been planned by Aberdeen City Council, Police Scotland and NHS Grampian’s Public Health team, and will provide an overview of the requirements of the regulations and statutory guidance they will need to follow to ensure they are reopening safely.

The first took place yesterday, and the second event will be on Monday at 2pm.

The sessions will be led by Marie Boulton, convener of the licensing board, and there will also be speakers from Aberdeen City Council’s protective services team, licensing and city centre policing teams from Police Scotland and a representative from NHS Grampian public health.

Aberdeen City Council city growth chief officer Richard Sweetnam will also give a presentation on the new grant scheme available to hospitality businesses.

visit https://bit.ly/2Yn4i9J and to join Monday’s session visit https://bit.ly/32cysxp.

Attendees should join 10 minutes before the start of the event.