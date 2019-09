Two vehicles were involved in a crash at a busy north-east roundabout today.

Police were called to the Aberdeen bypass roundabout, near Westhill, shortly after 4pm.

Latest traffic data shows delays in the area are worse than normal for this time of day.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.10pm police received a report of road crash involving two vehicles on the A944, B9119 at Westhill roundabout.

“There are no reports of injuries.”